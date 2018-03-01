Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Loses despite strong performance

Howard made 23 saves on 25 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Blues on Wednesday.

A lack of offensive support stopped Howard from winning his third straight start. Though his last three outings have gone well, the American netminder has a 2.77 GAA and a .912 save percentage on the season. However, with Petr Mrazek a Flyer now, the starting job in Detroit seems to clearly be Howard's, for better or worse.