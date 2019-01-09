Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Loses to Habs at home

Howard made 22 saves, allowing three goals, in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Howard would like to have one of the three goals back. Having allowed three or more goals in six straight starts, it's been a trying stretch for the Red Wings' netminder. This most recent defeat moves his record to 11-12-5 with a 2.79 GAA and .916 save percentage.

