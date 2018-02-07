Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Losing streak extends to five
Howard allowed three goals on 31 shots during Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Boston.
The veteran has now lost five consecutive games with an .871 save percentage. Meanwhile, Petr Mrazek has won four of six starts with a .958 save percentage and 1.30 GAA, so Howard's workload could continue to decline moving forward. As a result, it's not out of the question to keep an eye on potential upgrades for Howard moving forward, and especially since Detroit is a likely seller leading into the trade deadline.
