Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Losing streak extends to five
Howard saved 32 of 36 shots during Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.
This was Howard's fifth consecutive loss, and he sports a discouraging .885 save percentage and 3.84 GAA during the skid. The veteran went 8-5-1 with .931 and 2.23 marks through his first 15 appearances of the season, those numbers quickly proved to be unsustainable. He should settle somewhere in between over the coming weeks. Howard can still provide serviceable results in most fantasy settings, but owners shouldn't be afraid to be selective with his matchups moving forward, either.
