Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Lower-body ailment surfaces, out Sunday

Howard is dealing with a lower-body injury that will render him unavailable for Sunday's home game against the Lightning, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports, adding that the goalie is day-to-day with the ailment.

Fortunately, Wings coach Jeff Blashill doesn't believe the injury is too serious, and team brass appears to be taking a cautious approach knowing that there will be a five-day break from games after the daunting matchup with the Bolts. Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press adds that primary backup Petr Mrazek will start Sunday and there will be a call-up from AHL Grand Rapids (Jared Coreau, we presume).