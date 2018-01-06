Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Lower-body ailment surfaces, out Sunday
Howard is dealing with a lower-body injury that will render him unavailable for Sunday's home game against the Lightning, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports, adding that the goalie is day-to-day with the ailment.
Fortunately, Wings coach Jeff Blashill doesn't believe the injury is too serious, and team brass appears to be taking a cautious approach knowing that there will be a five-day break from games after the daunting matchup with the Bolts. Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press adds that primary backup Petr Mrazek will start Sunday and there will be a call-up from AHL Grand Rapids (Jared Coreau, we presume).
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Wins fourth straight with 38-save gem•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Earns starting nod Friday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Stops Senators with 33 saves•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: In goal Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Takes down defending champs•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gets starting nod for Sunday's tilt•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...