Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Makes 28 saves in OT win over Rangers
Howard stopped 28 of 30 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.
After a scoreless start to the game, Howard coughed up two goals in 40 seconds late in the second period to give the Rangers the lead, but the 34-year-old netminder shook it off and held down the fort while the Wings made their comeback in the third. Howard evened his record at 5-5-2 with the win, and his .918 save percentage has been a marked improvement on last season's performance.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Set to take on Rangers•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Will have contract extended•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Steadfast as Wings mount comeback•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Defending home cage Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Finally wins at the Pie•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Taking on New Jersey•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...