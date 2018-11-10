Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Makes 28 saves in OT win over Rangers

Howard stopped 28 of 30 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

After a scoreless start to the game, Howard coughed up two goals in 40 seconds late in the second period to give the Rangers the lead, but the 34-year-old netminder shook it off and held down the fort while the Wings made their comeback in the third. Howard evened his record at 5-5-2 with the win, and his .918 save percentage has been a marked improvement on last season's performance.