Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Makes 36 saves in Tuesday's OT loss
Howard stopped 36 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.
The Red Wings took a 4-2 lead into the third period, but Howard couldn't make it hold up. The loss ends a three-game winning streak both for the netminder and for Detroit, and Howard now sports a .918 save percentage over his last six games.
