Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Makes just 23 saves in 3-2 loss

Howard saved 23 of 26 shots during Monday's 3-2 loss to the Lightning.

The veteran entered with a perfect 3-0 record and impressive ratios (.955 save percentage and 1.62 GAA). While Howard appears to have solidified himself as the No. 1 starter for the Wings, Petr Mrazek should still push him for a near 50-50 timeshare in nets. Additionally, the Red Wings have collected a couple wins against weak teams (Arizona and Vegas), so it's probably wise to keep expectations in check moving forward with Howard.

