Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Makes second straight appearance

Howard set aside nine of 10 shots in relief of a struggling Jonathan Bernier in Tuesday's 6-2 road loss to the Capitals.

Howard stole the show with a 42-save win over the Kings on Monday night, but Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill saw enough of spot starter Jonathan Bernier once he allowed his fifth goal in this latest contest, so it was right back to work for Howard. The only damage against Detroit's top netminder was a hat-trick-finishing tally from Alex Ovechkin off a one-timer with 10:27 remaining in the third period, though the Wings were in such a deep hole by the time Howard entered the game that he had virtually no chance of pulling off another victory.