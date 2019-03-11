Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Mauled by Panthers
Howard stopped 37 of 43 shots in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Panthers.
It's the second time in his last four starts Howard's surrendered six goals, but it's also the second time in that stretch he's had to face 40 or more shots. The veteran netminder's 3.02 GAA would be the worst mark of his career, but his .907 save percentage is actually right in line with his usual performance over the last half-dozen campaigns, highlighting how porous the Wings' defense has become.
