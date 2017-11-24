Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Minding the net Friday

Howard will be the road starter against the Rangers on Firday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Howard's last couple of starts have been rough, and they were against Edmonton and Colorado, not exactly world beaters offensively. That being said, he has a .923 save percentage after posting a .927 save percentage last season, and that's certainly a larger sample size than two games.

