Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: More work ahead

As a result of Jonathan Bernier's lower-body injury, Howard might be deployed Tuesday against the Islanders as well as the weekend's back-to-back homestand against the Penguins and Panthers, respectively, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Howard has lost 11 consecutive games, with the Red Wings struggling mightily on both ends of the ice. The disenchanted Original Six club has a putrid minus-75 goal differential, and there's simply not much faith in the veteran netminder to reverse the team's fortunes. Look elsewhere if you need goalie wins for fantasy purposes.