Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Nearly perfect in home win over Canes

Howard denied 28 of 29 shots in a 3-1 home win over the Hurricanes on Saturday.

The only blemish for Howard was a second-period tally from defenseman Noah Hanifin, and it happened to be a filthy snipe from the point that went around the outstretched arms of Howard, who did make a few highlight-reel stops in front of the home crowd. With Petr Mrazek now in Philadelphia, Howard probably doesn't need to worry about getting outplayed by recent AHL call-up Jared Coreau, but the understudy could end up snagging a lot of playing time down the stretch with the Red Wings bound to miss the playoffs for the second straight season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories