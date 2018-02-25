Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Nearly perfect in home win over Canes

Howard denied 28 of 29 shots in a 3-1 home win over the Hurricanes on Saturday.

The only blemish for Howard was a second-period tally from defenseman Noah Hanifin, and it happened to be a filthy snipe from the point that went around the outstretched arms of Howard, who did make a few highlight-reel stops in front of the home crowd. With Petr Mrazek now in Philadelphia, Howard probably doesn't need to worry about getting outplayed by recent AHL call-up Jared Coreau, but the understudy could end up snagging a lot of playing time down the stretch with the Red Wings bound to miss the playoffs for the second straight season.