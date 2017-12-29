Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Nice track record against next opponent
Howard will return to the crease for Friday's home start against the Rangers, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Howard only has two wins in nine December appearances, but if history is any indication, he'll be confident and poised in the cage Friday. As noted by Khan, the New York native sports a record of 5-3-3 to complement a 1.72 GAA and .950 save percentage against his hometown team.
