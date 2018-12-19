Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: No longer starting versus Flyers

Howard injured his back during warmups and won't start Tuesday versus the Flyers, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Jonathan Bernier will now start in goal Tuesday. According to Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site, Howard won't dress as the backup either, so the Red Wings will use the Flyers' emergency goaltender as a backup since it's a road game, per NHL rules.

