Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: No longer starting versus Flyers
Howard injured his back during warmups and won't start Tuesday versus the Flyers, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Jonathan Bernier will now start in goal Tuesday. According to Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site, Howard won't dress as the backup either, so the Red Wings will use the Flyers' emergency goaltender as a backup since it's a road game, per NHL rules.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Facing off against Flyers•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Tough-luck loss to divisional foe•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Tending twine versus Senators•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Makes second straight appearance•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Frustrates Kings in latest start•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Tending goal Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...