Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: No support in defeat
Howard kicked out 34 of 35 shots in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Carolina.
Howard enjoyed his best performance of the entire month, allowing only a Sebastian Aho goal midway through the second period (Carolina added an empty-netter). Still, the lack of offensive support from his Detroit teammates resulted in Howard's sixth consecutive defeat. In 13 appearances this season, Howard is 2-10-1 with a 3.74 GAA and an .890 save percentage. He'll likely continue to rotate regularly with Jonathan Bernier.
