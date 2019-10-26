Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: No support in loss
Howard stopped 23 of 25 shots in Friday's 2-0 loss to the Sabres.
Howard did a strong job of quieting a dangerous offense, but his fellow Red Wings couldn't get any pucks behind Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark. Howard dropped to 1-5-0 with a 3.59 GAA and a .901 save percentage in six games. Coach Jeff Blashill has split the starts between Howard and Jonathan Bernier evenly this season -- if that holds true, the latter would be in line for Sunday's contest against the Blues.
