Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: No wins since October
Howard made 25 saves in a 5-4 loss to the Panthers on Saturday night.
Unfortunately, Howard had a 3-1 lead early in the second, but the kitties scored four unanswered goals. He hasn't won since Oct. 29 and has gone 0-8-1 in 10 starts since. Howard should not be active under any circumstance.
