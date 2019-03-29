Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: On three-game winning streak
Howard made 35 saves in a 5-4 overtime win over the Sabres on Thursday.
Howard is on a three-game winning streak; he's beaten the Sabres, Rangers and Golden Knights. The Wings are on a bit of roll. They have nothing to win and everything to prove, so Howard could be solid last-minute fantasy play.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...