Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Once again lacks support
Howard turned aside 29 of 31 shots from the Devils in Wednesday's 3-1 road loss.
By no means was this a poor performance from Howard, but 2017 first overall pick Nico Hischier dazzled with a pair of first-period goals and goalie Cory Schneider stood on his head with 31 saves to please the home crowd. There was a sequence in the second period of this game that saw Howard flat out rob Travis Zajac twice in a row, perhaps temporarily rousing fans of the Winged Wheel, though the veteran goalie was poorly supported overall on the way to his 12th loss of the season. Detroit's lackluster season has rendered Howie a No. 2 goalie in most fantasy settings.
