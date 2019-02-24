Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Out Sunday
Howard (illness) will not be available for Sunday's game against the Sharks.
Jonathan Bernier was already announced the starter for Sunday's matchup, but Howard still isn't healthy enough to back him up. Fortunately, head coach Jeff Blashill believes he should be able to practice Monday, meaning he would likely be active for Tuesday's game against Montreal.
