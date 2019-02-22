Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Out with illness Friday

Howard is dealing with an illness that will prevent him from suiting up against the Wild on Friday, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

The Red Wings don't want to take any chances with Howard's illness, so he'll be held out in favor of Jonathan Bernier, and No. 3 goalie Harri Sateri reportedly is on his way from AHL Grand Rapids. Howard hasn't been useful of late, as he's winless over his past three appearances and now has to get past this illness.