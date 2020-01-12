Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Patrolling crease at home
Howard will guard the home cage for Sunday's game against the Sabres, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
The 35-year-old will draw a start for the first time since Jan. 5, where he gave up three goals on 26 shots in the loss to Chicago. Howard will face a tough matchup Sunday, especially considering the Sabres have racked up a 13-6-3 record at home this year. Howard has been outstanding against the Sabres in his career, going 11-4-3 along with a 2.09 GAA and .924 save percentage in 19 appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.