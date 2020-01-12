Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Patrolling crease at home

Howard will guard the home cage for Sunday's game against the Sabres, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

The 35-year-old will draw a start for the first time since Jan. 5, where he gave up three goals on 26 shots in the loss to Chicago. Howard will face a tough matchup Sunday, especially considering the Sabres have racked up a 13-6-3 record at home this year. Howard has been outstanding against the Sabres in his career, going 11-4-3 along with a 2.09 GAA and .924 save percentage in 19 appearances.