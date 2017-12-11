Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Patrolling crease Monday
Howard will be in goal for Monday's tilt against the Panthers, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Howard followed up his win versus the Jets -- his first in eight games -- with a disastrous outing against St. Louis in which he gave up four goals on a mere 10 shots before getting the hook. The netminder has been disappointing the season, but continues to maintain the starting job because Petr Mrazek has fared just as poorly.
