Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Patrolling crease Monday

Howard will be in goal for Monday's tilt against the Panthers, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Howard followed up his win versus the Jets -- his first in eight games -- with a disastrous outing against St. Louis in which he gave up four goals on a mere 10 shots before getting the hook. The netminder has been disappointing the season, but continues to maintain the starting job because Petr Mrazek has fared just as poorly.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories