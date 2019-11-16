Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Patrolling crease Saturday
Howard will defend the road goal in Saturday's matchup against the Sharks, NHL.com's Ross McKeon reports.
The Red Wings deployed Jonathan Bernier for their last three games, but they'll go back to Howard for the final game of the West Coast swing. Howard has been unimpressive this year with an .887 save percentage and 3.99 GAA en route to a 2-8-0 record. The Sharks won't make it easy to turn things around, as they ride a five-game win streak where they averaged 4.6 goals per game.
