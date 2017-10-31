Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Pegged for Tuesday's contest
Howard will defend the cage at home versus the Coyotes on Tuesday, MLive.com reports.
Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill is rumored to be on the hot seat with the Red Wings recently laboring through a six-game losing streak, so it makes sense that he's tasking his No. 1 netminder to work against the 'Yotes, a team Howard's already beaten once this year. A bonus for fantasy owners electing to go with Howard in this next game is that Arizona took Philadelphia through overtime Monday night on the way to its first win of the season, so they could be a bit taxed.
