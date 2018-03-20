Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Pegged for Tuesday's tilt

Howard will tend twine Tuesday against the Flyers, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Howard will seek to snap his seven-game losing streak, where he has yielded an unappealing .893 save percentage and 3.55 GAA. Although the Flyers have scored 10 goals in their last two games, they've averaged just three goals per game overall this season -- ranked 14th in the league -- and could be a good matchup to shake the cold streak. However, the lack of offensive support for Howard is troubling, as the Red Wings have posted just 2.33 goals per game in six contests in March.