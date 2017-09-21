Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Peppered with shots in preseason debut
Howard surrendered three goals on 25 shots Wednesday in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Penguins, an exhibition road showing. He was replaced by AHLer Tom McCollum after 32:22 between the pipes.
It was a busy night for Howard, as he came one shot shy of approaching his per-game average from the 2016-17 season. Making matters worse, the Wings lacked discipline with a whopping 10 penalties called against them -- this put Howard in front of 10 power-play shots, and he managed to stop all but one. After posting a 24-10-11 record in an injury-shortened 2016-17 campaign, Howard will enter 2017-18 as the undisputed No. 1 for Detroit. However, there's a serious lack of depth on the team's blue line, which makes him a low-end fantasy option as far as starters go.
