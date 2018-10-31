Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Picks up rare victory
Howard allowed three goals on 37 shots in a 5-3 victory against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.
The Red Wings spotted Howard a three-goal lead in the first period, which was great news for a goaltender who had lost four of his last five games coming into the night. But that still wasn't enough, as Howard yielded the next three scores. Fortunately for Howard, the Red Wings responded with two more goals to end their goaltender's recent losing ways. Despite the losing, though, Howard owns a .934 save percentage and a 2.42 GAA in the last five games.
