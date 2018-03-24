Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Pitted against Leafs
Howard will try to protect the road net from the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Someone better check the components of the Winged Wheel, as this team seems to be in tank mode having lost nine of its past 10 games. The latest out of Motown is that GM Ken Holland -- who has been in the front office since 1983 -- faces an uncertain future with the club. Howard continues to trudge along amid the team struggles, posting a 19-26-8 record, 2.86 GAA and .909 save percentage -- those are pedestrian ratios, but he's hardly the crux of the problem. He defeated the Buds at home Dec. 15, setting aside 25 of 26 shots, but Howard's owners should be concerned that rookie Jared Coreau could get the starting nod more often than not down the stretch.
