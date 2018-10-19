Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Plays well against Bolts
Howard only allowed two goals on 30 shots from the Lightning on Thursday, but the Red Wings still suffered a 3-1 road loss.
This was easily Howard's best start of the season, as he limited the damage from one of the most feared offenses in the NHL. Still, the veteran netminder owns a 0-3-2 record, 3.57 GAA and .893 save percentage through five games, and the Red Wings are off to their worst start in over 30 years. Explore all possible options before feeling like you have to rely on Detroit's chief goalie.
