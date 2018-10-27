Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Plays well in latest home loss

Howard allowed two goals on 40 shots from the Jets in Friday's 2-1 home loss.

This was a tough-luck loss for Howard, as he stood on his head and came up with one miraculous save after another, though the Wings had a minus-12 shot differential in the contest and they were the less physical team, which is asking for trouble against the imposing Jets. Howard has made five straight appearances between the pipes, so Wings coach Jeff Blashill might deploy No. 2 netminder Jonathan Bernier for Sunday's home game against the Stars.