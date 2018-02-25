Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Preparing for fourth straight start
Howard will patrol the crease Sunday against the Rangers.
Howard shut down the Hurricanes in a 3-1 win Saturday, allowing just one goal on 29 shots. However, the Red Wings are 2-3-2 in the second game of back-to-back series this season, and this will be the first time Howard starts both matchups. The Rangers are losers of six straight games, averaging under two goals per contest, and they just traded away Rick Nash, who had the second-most goals on the team (18), to Boston. This sets up Howard nicely to be a value option in daily leagues Sunday.
