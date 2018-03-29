Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Preparing for Sabres in Buffalo

Howard will patrol the crease against the Sabres in Buffalo on Thursday, NHL.com reports.

It's been a rough season for the American netminder, as he's posted a 20-27-8 record with no shutouts and a pedestrian .909 save percentage through 54 stats and 57 games in all. However, Howard's confidence level is probably up a bit after taking care of the Penguins at home Tuesday. He's 1-1-1 with a 1.65 GAA and .939 save percentage against the Swords this year.