Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Preparing for Sabres in Buffalo
Howard will patrol the crease against the Sabres in Buffalo on Thursday, NHL.com reports.
It's been a rough season for the American netminder, as he's posted a 20-27-8 record with no shutouts and a pedestrian .909 save percentage through 54 stats and 57 games in all. However, Howard's confidence level is probably up a bit after taking care of the Penguins at home Tuesday. He's 1-1-1 with a 1.65 GAA and .939 save percentage against the Swords this year.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gets job done against Penguins•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: In goal Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Allows four goals for fifth time in six starts•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Pitted against Leafs•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Stands tall in Thursday loss•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Taking on Washington•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...