Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Pressed into duty Tuesday

Howard will start in goal Tuesday evening against host Columbus, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Howard was originally scheduled to dress as the backup to Jared Coreau, but the second-year netminder will be unavailable for the upcoming game because of the flu. Howard shut out the Senators on Saturday, and his fantasy owners will be happy to know that this team has no interest in intentionally losing, hence the three-game winning streak. With Tom McCollum as the emergency option, Howard will square off against a Blue Jackets team that averages 2.67 goals per game at their home rink.