Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Projected for 50-plus games
Despite the Red Wings having acquired Jonathan Bernier in free agency, Howard could still play in 50-plus games this season, MLive.com reports.
Staying healthy will be key for Howard, as he will be playing for a new contract. The American backstop went 22-27-9 with a 2.85 GAA and .910 save percentage over 60 games last season. While that was his heaviest workload since the 2010-11 campaign, Howard's save percentage dipped from the career-high .927 mark he achieved in 2016-17. Bernier, on the other hand, has shown over the years that he's not quite starter material, but unquestionably a solid backup option, in case Howard sustains an injury or falters.
