Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Protecting crease Wednesday

Howard will get the road start against New Jersey on Wednesday, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

Howard lost his last two matchups before the break, posting a poor .893 save percentage combined with a 2.03 GAA. The Devils have sneakily became the top team in the Metropolitan Division, and they rode a four-game win streak into the break, scoring a combined 17 goals in that stretch. With the lack of offensive support Detroit provides for Howard, he shouldn't be considered a top start in Wednesday's 11-game slate.

