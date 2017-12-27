Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Protecting crease Wednesday
Howard will get the road start against New Jersey on Wednesday, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
Howard lost his last two matchups before the break, posting a poor .893 save percentage combined with a 2.03 GAA. The Devils have sneakily became the top team in the Metropolitan Division, and they rode a four-game win streak into the break, scoring a combined 17 goals in that stretch. With the lack of offensive support Detroit provides for Howard, he shouldn't be considered a top start in Wednesday's 11-game slate.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Great game despite loss•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gearing up for matinee Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Road struggles continue•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: In away net versus Flyers•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Yields lone goal in victory•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Facing Toronto in home clash•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...