Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Protecting net against Winnipeg
Howard will look to ground the Jets in Friday's home clash, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
While Howard has been far from perfect (a 3.23 GAA and .907 save percentage), his teammates haven't been providing him with much in terms of offensive support, as the Red Wings are fourth worst in the league in goals per game (2.22). Perhaps if Winnipeg's fourth-ranked power play (32.1 percent) doesn't get many opportunities, Howard will stand a chance at earning his second win of the year.
