Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Pulled after nine minutes
Howard allowed three goals on nine shots against the Blackhawks on Thursday. He was pulled after a mere 8:47, but still took the loss.
Howard is probably happy to see the All-Star break arrive. In the four games the American veteran played leading up to the break he allowed at least three goals and suffered four losses. If Howard doesn't begin to turn it around, Petr Mrazek will see more and more starts.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Back in goal Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Yields two power-play goals in loss•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Rarely seen opponent on tap•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Allows four in loss to Stars•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: In goal Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: First loss in five starts•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...