Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Pulled after nine minutes

Howard allowed three goals on nine shots against the Blackhawks on Thursday. He was pulled after a mere 8:47, but still took the loss.

Howard is probably happy to see the All-Star break arrive. In the four games the American veteran played leading up to the break he allowed at least three goals and suffered four losses. If Howard doesn't begin to turn it around, Petr Mrazek will see more and more starts.

