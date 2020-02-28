Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Pulled in blowout loss
Howard got the hook in Thursday's 7-1 win to the Wild after allowing five goals on 17 shots.
Howard lasted just 12:05 into the second period before being replaced by Jonathan Bernier. Bernier was less busy but hardly more effective, as he also posted a sub-.800 save percentage with two goals allowed on nine shots. Starting a Red Wings goalie in fantasy, especially after the team's trade deadline selloff, is just asking for trouble.
