Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Pulled in first period

Howard allowed three goals on seven shots before being replaced by Calvin Pickard in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to the Islanders.

Howard owns a 4.26 GAA, an .876 save percentage, and is 2-16-1 in 19 appearances this season. More opportunities for him to start games are coming, with Jonathan Bernier (lower body) being out until after the All-Star break. However, Howard hasn't won since Oct. 29, so best to avoid him at all costs in fantasy.