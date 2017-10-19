Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Pulled in nightmarish first period
Howard gave up three goals on four shots in a 6-3 Wednesday loss to Toronto before being pulled in the first period.
This couldn't have gone much worse for Howard. Although Petr Mrazek also let in the first shot he faced, Howard has to be better than giving up three early markers. His night was a disaster for both the Red Wings and his owners.
