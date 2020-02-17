Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Pummeled by Pens
Howard stopped 12 of 16 shots before being replaced midway through the second period of Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Penguins.
He really had no chance on any of the four goals, but Howard still got the hook as coach Jeff Blashill tried in vain to change the game's momentum. The veteran netminder is still looking for his first win since Oct. 29, and on the season Howard is saddled with a 4.08 GAA and .886 save percentage.
