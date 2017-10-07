Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Punching in for work Saturday

Howard will work between the pipes as Saturday's road starter versus the Senators, NHL.com reports.

The 33-year-old goalie's job is to help vault the Red Wings back into the playoffs after the team snapped its postseason streak at 25 seasons last year. Ironically, Howard was remarkable in 2016-17 -- he posted a 2.10 GAA and .927 save percentage over 26 games of an injury riddled campaign -- but a knee injury kept him from doing more. Expect to see a confident Howard in goal Saturday, as he held on for an Opening Night win at the expense of the Wild at the newly minted Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.