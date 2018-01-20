Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Rarely seen opponent on tap
Howard will look to stymie the Hurricanes in Detroit on Saturday, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Howard has seen the 'Canes and Islanders the fewest amount of times (seven) in his career. Carolina ranks 17th in road scoring at 2.72 goals per game, which is decent, but the team led by co-captains Justin Faulk and Jordan Staal are averaging 32.8 shots per game away from Raleigh and that figures to keep Howard on his toes in this next one.
