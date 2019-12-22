Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Ready for action
Howard (groin) was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids and removed from long-term injured reserve by the Red Wings on Sunday.
It was already confirmed that Howard would draw the start for Sunday's game against Arizona, so this was just a formal move to make that happen. Howard has missed 10 games with the injury, but has been dreadful this season, going 2-11-1 along with a 3.94 GAA and .887 save percentage in 14 appearances.
