Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Ready to face flightless birds
Howard led the Red Wings out to the ice for pregame warmups in preparation for a road start against the Penguins on Saturday.
Detroit's five-day bye week arrived at an ideal time, as it afforded Howard an opportunity to shake off a lower-body ailment. He'll square off against a Penguins team that he shined against at home on New Year's Eve, halting 37 of 38 shots on the way to a victory. Few netminders have been as hot as Howard, as he'll be chasing his fifth straight win in this next one.
