Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Ready to face flightless birds

Howard led the Red Wings out to the ice for pregame warmups in preparation for a road start against the Penguins on Saturday.

Detroit's five-day bye week arrived at an ideal time, as it afforded Howard an opportunity to shake off a lower-body ailment. He'll square off against a Penguins team that he shined against at home on New Year's Eve, halting 37 of 38 shots on the way to a victory. Few netminders have been as hot as Howard, as he'll be chasing his fifth straight win in this next one.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories