Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Ready to face Habs
Howard will start in goal Tuesday evening against host Montreal, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
There's been a lot of attention on Howard lately, as he recently overcame an illness and ended up staying put in Motown, despite rampant speculation that he'd be moved ahead of Monday's trade deadline. WIth those distractions aside, he'll set his sights on thwarting a Habs team that ranks 18th in the league in road scoring (2.73 goals per game) this season.
