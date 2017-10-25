Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Receives no support in loss to Swords
Howard yielded a single goal to the Sabres on Tuesday for a 1-0 road loss.
While Howie seemingly did all he could to prevent his team from extending its losing streak to five games, the offense let him down by failing to solve opposing netminder Robin Lehner, who pitched just his sixth career shutout since entering the league in 2010. After a hot start, Detroit's offense has hit a wall with one goal over Howard's last two starts. It will be difficult to trust him until the Winged Wheel starts flying again.
