Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Records 41 stops in defeat

Howard made 41 saves but allowed three goals in a 3-1 loss to the Coyotes on Saturday.

The 34-year-old struggled in his last two outings, so it was nice to see him play better even in a losing effort. But actually, this result is the opposite of what Howard's experienced lately. He owns a 2-3-0 record in his last seven games despite possessing an .876 save percentage. Overall, he is 17-18-5 with a 2.98 GAA and .908 save percentage in 44 games this season.